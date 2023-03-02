RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple people are being questioned in connection to a threatening phone call made to Richland High School (RHS) on Thursday, March 2.

RHS leaders said the school received the threatening call Thursday morning. RHS and neighboring Richland Upper Elementary went into lockdown.

School district leaders, Rankin County deputies and Richland police responded to the threat.

Officials with the Richland Police Department said after investigators assessed the situation, both schools returned to normal activity.

They also said several people are being held for questioning in connection to the threat.