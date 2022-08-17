UPDATE:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside of a Ridgeland home Wednesday morning.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the incident on Nolan Circle started as a domestic dispute. According to witnesses, two males, who live at the home, were arguing loudly.

Myers said the suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself inside the home for more than an hour before he was arrested. He will be charged with aggravated domestic assault.

