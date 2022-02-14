COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Schools across Mississippi closed on Monday, February 14 due to social media threats. As a result, authorities have increased their patrols on and off campus.

In Covington County, leaders with the school district said they halted class out of precaution at Seminary Schools after a social media threat was posted on Sunday.

Children should be able to come to school without fear. Parents should have the same confidence in the safety of their children. Gwen Hitt, director of communications for the Covington County School District

A threat was also reported at Raleigh High School. In previous weeks, there have been threats made at schools in Jefferson Davis and Lawrence counties.

Police said those who are responsible for the threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Cyber Crime Division of the Attorney General’s Office has been providing advise and technical assistance to local law enforcement.

Seminary Schools plan to resume classes on Tuesday, February 15.