JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are emergency officials on Northside Drive and McWillie Drive on the scene of a multiple car accident.

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital. It is unknown of the conditions the people are in.

Multiple people are being transported by AMR. pic.twitter.com/WN16TqKf42 — Justin Burks (@JBurksTV) March 6, 2021

At this time, all lanes are blocked.