JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Hinds County on Tuesday, February 28.

The accident happened on Interstate 55 near the 76-mile marker just after 6:00 p.m.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said three vehicles were traveling south on the interstate when a 2008 Pontiac G6 collided with a 2017 Nissan Maxima and a 2014 Nissan Versa.

According to MHP, the driver of the Nissan Maxima was not injured. However, the driver of the Nissan Versa and the driver and passengers of the Pontiac G6 were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.