JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a multiple deadly shootings that happened over Mother’s Day weekend.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the first shooting happened on Friday, May 6 on Woody Drive. Venson Mix, 18, was shot in the back. The victim was taken by car to Merit Health Hospital and died at the hospital.

Another shooting happened Friday night on West Highland Drive. Hearn said the victim, 15-year-old Jeremy Hacket, was shot in the lower back and died at the scene.

On Saturday, May 7, Hearn said a murder-suicide happened around 2:00 a.m. at a Motel 6 on I-55. Hearn said Jered Shailoh Branaham shot himself and his wife. The two were from out of state.

Also on Saturday, Hearn said Deandrez Davis, 27, was shot while driving on Clinton Boulevard. The victim drove through an iron fence and into Windsor Park Apartments.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, Hearn said Ernest Walters died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) after being shot at Glen Oaks Apartments. A second person was also taken to UMMC from the incident. Investigators have identified a person of interest, but are trying to identify the person by name. Hearn said the incident happened over money.

After 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Ray Lee Sr. was shot and killed during a family gathering on Ginger Drive.

Another shooting happened outside of the King Edwards Hotel on Sunday. Investigators are trying to gather security footage of the shooting.