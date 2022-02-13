JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) is accepting applications for multiple open job positions in the system.
The positions include:
- Executive Director – Jackson
- Branch Manager – Richard Wright Library
- Branch Manager – Evelyn T. Majure Library
- Youth Services Assistant – Margaret Walker Alexander Library
- Youth Services Assistant – Medgar Evers Library
- Youth Services Assistant – Willie Morris Library
- Youth Services Assistant – Richard Wright Library
- Circulation Assistant – Any Jackson location
- Circulation Assistant – Any Hinds County location
- Shelver (part-time) – Richard Wright Library
- Morning Shelver (part-time) – Willie Morris Library
- Afternoon Shelver (part-time) – Willie Morris Library
- Custodian
- Maintenance Technician
A resume is required to apply for all positions. More details about each position and applications can be found here.