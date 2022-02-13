JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) is accepting applications for multiple open job positions in the system.

The positions include:

  • Executive Director – Jackson
  • Branch Manager – Richard Wright Library
  • Branch Manager – Evelyn T. Majure Library
  • Youth Services Assistant – Margaret Walker Alexander Library
  • Youth Services Assistant – Medgar Evers Library
  • Youth Services Assistant – Willie Morris Library
  • Youth Services Assistant – Richard Wright Library
  • Circulation Assistant – Any Jackson location
  • Circulation Assistant – Any Hinds County location
  • Shelver (part-time) – Richard Wright Library
  • Morning Shelver (part-time) – Willie Morris Library
  • Afternoon Shelver (part-time) – Willie Morris Library
  • Custodian
  • Maintenance Technician

A resume is required to apply for all positions. More details about each position and applications can be found here.