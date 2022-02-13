JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) is accepting applications for multiple open job positions in the system.

The positions include:

Executive Director – Jackson

– Jackson Branch Manager – Richard Wright Library

– Richard Wright Library Branch Manager – Evelyn T. Majure Library

– Evelyn T. Majure Library Youth Services Assistant – Margaret Walker Alexander Library

– Margaret Walker Alexander Library Youth Services Assistant – Medgar Evers Library

– Medgar Evers Library Youth Services Assistant – Willie Morris Library

– Willie Morris Library Youth Services Assistant – Richard Wright Library

– Richard Wright Library Circulation Assistant – Any Jackson location

– Any Jackson location Circulation Assistant – Any Hinds County location

– Any Hinds County location Shelver (part-time) – Richard Wright Library

(part-time) – Richard Wright Library Morning Shelver (part-time) – Willie Morris Library

(part-time) – Willie Morris Library Afternoon Shelver (part-time) – Willie Morris Library

(part-time) – Willie Morris Library Custodian

Maintenance Technician

A resume is required to apply for all positions. More details about each position and applications can be found here.