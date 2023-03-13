MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple people were shot during a shootout at an apartment complex in McComb on Tuesday, February 28.

Officials with the McComb Police Department (MPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Southgate Apartment Complex.

Witnesses reported hearing and seeing people shoot at each other. When officers arrived on scene, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Southwest Medical Center with non-life-threating injuries. One victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for surgery.

MPD officials said officers apprehended one suspect and other people at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the McComb Police Department at (601)-684-3023 or Crime stoppers at (601)-684-0033.