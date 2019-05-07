Multiple students injured in Colorado school shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – At least eight students have been hurt in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday afternoon. Several of the victims are in critical condition. Two suspects are in custody.

Douglas County Sheriff’s responded to the K-12 charter school at Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive just after 2 p.m.

“This is still an active shooter situation. We still don’t know whether there is still an active shooter inside,” said a spokeswoman with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “Two suspects are in custody.”

She said authorities searched the school room by room before declaring the building secure.

The school district confirms students were taken to a local recreation center to be reunited with parents.

“Reunification is going to take time, PLEASE BE PATIENT,” officials with the Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

The situation at the recreation center was very emotional. CBS4’s Karen Morfitt said parents who raced to the location were very upset.

According to the website for STEM School Highlands Ranch, located at 8773 South Ridgeline Boulevard, the school is described as an “innovative, free, public, charter learning community.” The school educates children K-12 grades. The school is considered a “think tank and learning lab” for creativity. The website states, “Our goal is not only to prepare students to thrive in the constant world of re-invention, but to lead it.”

The school is located approximately 8 miles from Columbine High School in neighboring Jefferson County.