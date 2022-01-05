Mural honoring civil rights leaders unveiled in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Civil Rights leaders are being showcased in a new mural in Jackson.

The mural features Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and Reverend RLT Smith. It sits on the side of a hair salon and law office. The law office owner said he wanted this piece as a symbol of unity.

“I saw it as an opportunity to honor these three great men that I admire and also do something that will beautify the community as well,” said Attorney Yemi L. Kings.

“I wanted to make it real colorful because kind of like the environment and the area we’re in. I wanted to kind of like improve the environment. I am product of my environment, but I want my environment to be a product of me,” said artist Christopher Windfield.

The owner of the law office and other community members hope this will help promote positivity in the area.