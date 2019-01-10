Murder in Edwards under investigation

Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies have now charged a man they took into custody Thursday with murder.

Derrick Riley, Jr. 19, of Jackson, was arrested outside the Brandon Arms Apartments in Edwards and later charged with murder in the shooting death of Joshual Brown, 23, of Jackson.

According to witnesses on the scene, the two had been dating sisters and had been arguing.

Riley is being held at the Raymond Detention Center

