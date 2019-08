The murder suspects in Kosciusko turned themselves in at the Kosciusko Police Department.

Stephen Adams and Ruben Bell were arrested and processed on the charge of murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to the Chief of Police Herbet Dew, they both have a bond of $200,000 on the murder and $50,000 on the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Adams and Bell were transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.