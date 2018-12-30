Local News

Murder victim shot multiple times, JPD looking for suspect

Suspect known to authorities

By:

Posted: Dec 29, 2018 04:38 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 06:55 PM CST

Murder victim shot multiple times, JPD looking for suspect

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A man is dead and Jackson police are looking for his killer.

Forty-year-old Damien King died as a result of multiple bullet wounds. Investigators say he was shot following an argument in the Deer Park neighborhood.

According to police, they believe they know who the suspect is but are not releasing any names at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18