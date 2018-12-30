Murder victim shot multiple times, JPD looking for suspect Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A man is dead and Jackson police are looking for his killer.

Forty-year-old Damien King died as a result of multiple bullet wounds. Investigators say he was shot following an argument in the Deer Park neighborhood.

According to police, they believe they know who the suspect is but are not releasing any names at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.