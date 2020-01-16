Murrah High School to compete in Benefit Soccer Game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, Murrah High School will play Columbia High School in a benefit soccer game.

MUTEH will host the game as part of its Playing with a Purpose initiative.

The girls will play at 12 p.m. and the boys at 2 p.m. at South Jackson Field on the campus of Forest Hill High School.

To get in the game, just bring one or more toiletry items to be donated to MS United to End Homelessness (MUTEH).

MUTEH’s primary objective is transitioning homeless individuals into stable housing while also integrating and connecting them into the community.