JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Murrah High School student was taken into custody after being found in possession of two guns on Friday, April 14.

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) leaders said the student had an unloaded handgun and a BB gun in their possession while entering the school on Friday.

The guns were confiscated, and the student was taken into custody by Campus Enforcement. JPS leaders said the weapons weren’t fired and that the school is safe and secure.

They reminded parents to check their student’s belongings before they come to school. They said it’s against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.