JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Murrah High School Speech and Debate Team ended their 2021-22 season with a newly named (Mississippi High School Activities Association) MHSAA champion and 10 students traveling to national tournaments in Washington, DC, and Louisville, KY.

Sophomore Camilah Cousin won the 2022 MHSAA Championship in Storytelling at the MHSAA State Speech and Debate Tournament in April. She earned top rankings in four rounds of competition against other speakers from Germantown, Madison Central, Murrah, Oak Grove, Oxford, Pascagoula, and St. Andrew’s.

Cousin is only the fifth student in school history to win at the MHSAA State Tournament.

Camilah Cousin (Courtesy: Jackson Public Schools)

Cousin and six other teammates represented the Jackson area at this year’s NCFL National Speech and Debate Tournament in Washington, DC, on May 28 and 29. Murrah’s NCFL national qualifiers are freshman Harper Golden (Prose and Poetry Interpretation), sophomores Camilah Cousin (Declamation), LaBrenda Bell and Sylvia Kassoff (Policy Debate), juniors Dion Hines (Original Oratory) and Aaron Araujo (Congressional Debate), and senior Lucas Morrisey (Extemporaneous Speaking).

Four Mustangs also qualified to represent the state of Mississippi at the NSDA National Speech and Debate Tournament in Louisville, KY, June 13-18. Those competitors are sophomores Hart Jefferson (Lincoln-Douglas Debate), LaBrenda Bell, Sylvia Kassoff (Policy Debate); and senior Parker Hansen (World Schools Debate). They will be joined by Harper Golden and junior Cristian Jackson, who will compete in the Supplemental Speech events of Prose, Poetry, Storytelling, and Extemporaneous Commentary. Aaron Araujo will also compete in the National Online NSDA Student Congress this summer.

The Murrah Speech and Debate Booster Club is raising money to send its team to nationals. The donations may be sent to the Murrah Debate Quiz Bowl Boosters at 3750 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS 39206. Donations can also be made online https://donorbox.org/murrah-speech-debate.