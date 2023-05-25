Warning: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The attorney for Keith Murriel’s family spoke out on Thursday after the City of Jackson released the body camera footage of an incident moments before his death.

Murriel died in police custody on December 31, 2022. On Wednesday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced three officers were indicted on homicide charges.

The attorney for Murriel’s family, Daryl Washington, said this is a step in the right direction towards justice, but he believes the video should have been released months ago.

Washington said he’s disappointed with the way the city released the video.

“There’s been reports that the family was given the opportunity to view the video before it was released to the public. We didn’t even know there was going to be a press conference on yesterday. In fact, I did not have the opportunity to even review the video before this video was released to the public. So, that was just very concerning because in most cases the family is normally given a reasonable amount of time to review the video before it goes out,” stated Washington.

Officials with the City of Jackson said they received the footage on Wednesday. They also said the video was sent to Murriel’s family hours before it was released publicly.