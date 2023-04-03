Twelve Mustard Seed community members were given the opportunity to decorate an egg that represents Mississippi. (Courtesy: MDAC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board presented 12 eggs created by The Mustard Seed “Seedsters” to First Lady Elee Reeves. The board worked with The Mustard Seed to craft the eggs.

Twelve Mustard Seed community members were given the opportunity to decorate an egg representative of Mississippi. The theme for this year’s egg presentation was “Seedsters Choice” and included the Music of Mississippi by artist Sarah Simonson; Mississippi River with Riverboat and Catfish by artist Gabrielle Chambers; the Mississippi Capitol and Magnolia by artist Erin Showah; a Wood Duck by artist Sarah Ayers; Churches of Mississippi by artist Nia Reed; Magnolias and Mockingbird by artist Rebecca Bratley; Mississippi’s official marine mammal, Bottlenose Dolphin, on the Gulf Coast by artist John Carl McKellar; Mississippi State Flag by artist Jacob Gulland; Biloxi Lighthouse by artist Robin Smith; Delta Cotton Fields and Mississippi Agriculture by artist Jeff Brock; Mississippi’s official insect and butterfly, Honeybee and Spicebush Swallowtail by artist Paydon Dill; Mississippi’s official state fruit, Blueberry, by artist Kate Dickens.

“The Mustard Seed is an incredible community that brings tremendous joy to Mississippians across our state,” said Reeves. “I’m proud of these ‘Seedsters’ for helping showcase what makes Mississippi so special. I’m grateful for everything they do to share their creativity with our Great State.”

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board presented First Lady Elee Reeves with 12 eggs created by The Mustard Seed “Seedsters.” Mrs. Reeves was joined by Ryn Laster, Ph.D, President of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board; Mark Leggett and Gene Robertson, Members of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board; Jennifer Thompson, Regulatory Services Bureau Director of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce; and this year’s Mustard Seed “Seedsters.” (Courtesy: MDAC)

The 12 artists were invited to the Governor’s Mansion to personally present their Easter eggs to the First Lady.