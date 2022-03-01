BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – People celebrated Mardi Gras across the country on Tuesday, including the Mustard Seed facility in Rankin County.

In honor of Fat Tuesday, leaders of the Mustard Seed held a parade around their campus, and the seedsters did Mardi Gras right.

Family and friends were invited to decorate their cars for Mardi Gras just like they would if they were in New Orleans. Seedsters stood and danced at the ready as people there beads, candy, small toys, and even some gold coins.

Emily Olander, a Seedster at the Mustard Seed, said she was excited to celebrate the good time with her friends.

The Mustard Seed started hosting parades during the pandemic to allow Seedsters to get out an enjoy family and friends while following COVID-19 precautions.

On March 5 and 6, the Mustard Seed is also hosting its second annual fundraiser, “Squeeze the Day for the Seedsters.”