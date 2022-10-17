RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed will open a new location in Ridgeland.

The Northside Sun reported the building will serve as a gift shop, which will help raise funds for the Mustard Seed’s programming.

The gift shop will be located in the currently M7 Coffeehouse in downtown Ridgeland. The store will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Leaders of Mustard Seed said they hope the gift shop will be a gateway for acceptance overall for their seedsters. The Ridgeland location is set to open January 9.