MVSU Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Named

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) - Dr. Elizabeth Evans is now the Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs at Mississippi Valley State University.

She will oversee the Office of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Evans will also play a key part in the management of the institution.

Evans began working at Mississippi Valley State University in 2003.

She has served in several roles, the most recent as the Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Evans says she is humbled by the opportunity to serve.

She is a 24-year veteran of the United States Air Force.

“My experience in the military and the field of education have converged to prepare me for this executive administrative position. I embrace the opportunity and welcome supportive ideas,” she said.

A 1975 graduate of Gentry High School in Indianola, Miss., Evans earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Mississippi Valley State University, where she was commissioned as a Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) program (1979).

She also earned a Master of Arts Degree in Public Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, Texas in 1986, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Mississippi State University in 2012.

Evans’ primary interest is in student achievement. She believes that teaching is more than the giving of information; it is working to ensure learning takes place.

Evans is the mother of two children, Constance Caesar and Lawrence Caesar, and one granddaughter, Caitlyn Caesar.