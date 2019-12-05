MVSU named top educational institution in the state for recycling efforts

ITTA BENA, Miss. ( WJTV) – The Mississippi Recycling Coalition (MRC) recognizes Mississippi Valley State University as the top recycler among the state’s educational institutions.

EMRC recognizes organizations, businesses, agencies, schools and local governments from around the state that have excelled in their recycling and materials management program efforts.

Terrence Hurssey, director of MVSU Facilities Management, expressed gratitude for the hard work staff members put in at the recycling center.

“We congratulate our Sustainability Coordinator Ms. Portia Boyd and Assistant Manager Mr. Michael Anderson for an outstanding job. MVSU can proudly say recycling has improved community waste handling and environmental practices,” Hurssey said.

“My assistant manager and I provide encourage our MVSU students, faculty, staff, and residents on the importance of recycling, such as global warming, keeping our environment clean, and the benefits that this program has for our students who participate in recycling,” said Boyd. “We are very honored and proud of winning the award, as an HBCU institution, for promoting and encouraging participation in recycling.”

For the fiscal year of 2018, MVSU’s Recycling Center recycling pounds weighed at 92,297. For Title III Year 2018-19, the recycling pounds came in at 104,251.

“I truly must say that when it comes to our campus, the recycling center is greatly supported. Everyone across the campus and off-campus participate in recycling by either collecting for us to pick up or by dropping it off to our 24-hour recycling bins located outside of the Technical Education building,” said Boyd.

“When it comes to our campus, we know that we can count on them, and without their participation, we wouldn’t have received this award,” she added.