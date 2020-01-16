MVSU to host 2020 MLK Legacy Walk

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Valley State University will pay homage to Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting its 2020 MLK Legacy Walk on January 20.

The event will take place at the Dorothy Street Park in Itta Bena at 9 am.

From the park, participants will walk to Beulah Grove M.B. Church, located on Miller Road in Itta Bena, for a program. Pastor Dr. Alexis Hamilton will serve as the speaker. The event is open to the general public.

This year marks the 52nd anniversary of King’s assassination on April 4, 1968.

MVSU Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Campus Life Dr. Ro’ Shaun A. Bailey says the event will serve as a time to remember and celebrate the life and works of a great American

“Dr. Martin Luther King is an American hero who helped change and reshape life for African-Americans and other disenfranchised people. This event is an opportunity to engage our students and teach them about Dr. King’s legacy. At MVSU, service is a big part of who we are,” said Bailey. “Dr. King stood for service to humanity, and we hope to honor that with this event,” said Bailey.

A bus will be available at the William Sutton Administration Building on MVSU’s campus to transport participants to the park. Buses will depart the Jacob Aron Student Union at 8:15 a.m.

The event is sponsored by MVSU’s Office of Student Leadership and Engagement