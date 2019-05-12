My mom is better than your mom: People in Jackson share sweet memories Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - For moms' special day, mothers and families everywhere flocked to local restaurants to celebrate the special women in their lives.



94-year-old Peggy Johnson of Jackson and her daughter enjoyed lunch together at Char, along with other families; some of whom brought with them several generations of mothers.



They shared with us the things that make their moms so special.



"She has held our family together; let's put it that way," Peggy's daughter said. "She's kept all they grandchildren and now we have great-grands and she's just the matriarch of our family; we love her."



Peggy added that her own mother was "a wonderful person who knew about everything. You could always go to her for advice."



Jackie and his wife Renell Allen also had lunch with their grown children and recalled sweet memories of their moms."



"My mom is not here with me now, but her memory stays with me in my heart," Jackie said. "She taught me humility. She taught me pick up a penny when you see it."

"Most people pass over a penny," he added. "I asked her 'why you pick up pennies?' She said 'pennies add up' and I realized, you need to have humility to do that. That's what my mother taught me."



Renell said her 77-year-old mom is still in the kitchen, trying to care for everyone.

"She will go to the store on a Saturday and she will stay in the kitchen all day, preparing something for us to eat or to take to church to somebody,z" Renell said. "...I'm like 'mama, get out of the kitchen' and she says 'I know, but I got to do this and this.'"



Comment on WJTV's Mother's Day Facebook post, telling us your mother's day tradition and what makes your mom the best mom.







