RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Rankin County residents continues to push for the resignation of Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey.

This comes after six white Rankin County law enforcement officers pled guilty to torturing two Black men in a racist assault in January 2023.

Rankin County NAACP President Angela English said the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has inadequate training, unlawful searches, and discriminating policies. She said she will get a petition signed and sent to Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in order for him to take action.

“Governor Tate Reeves, this is your opportunity to pull out all that morality that you talk about pro-life. If you’re pro-life, you can’t be pro-death, and we have innocent citizens being killed by the police. That’s not pro-life. If you have so much morality, you will do the right thing, and you will join with us in calling for all of this police brutality to stop,” said English.

“These incidents have not just gone on for the past year. They go back decades. You know, I think the governor should step in and make some changes across the board, across the whole state for education, for these officers. Vet them,” said Joe Brazeal, who lives in Rankin County.

To remove a county-elected official, the process would be to elect another candidate. Bailey is running unopposed.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Reeves and Bailey. We have not heard back from them.