JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday.

Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet.

The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy.

WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master of Ceremony.

“The Freedom Fund Banquet, as well as the State Convention and Policy Institute, helps to garner funds and get financial support from organizations and individuals that help to fund the activities of the Mississippi State Conference. That’s why it’s so important that we have activities like this so that we can encourage people to work alongside with us as we work to empower families and communities all across the state. Our theme this year is ‘This is power’,” said Zakiya Summer, planner of the convention.

The money from the banquet will be used to sponsor a number of initiatives and programs put on by the organization.