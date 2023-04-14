JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson/Hinds Library System announced the honored namesake for the Edwards Branch passed away.

“Jackson/Hinds Library System sends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Educator, Lois A. Flagg in Edwards, Mississippi, and beyond,” officials said.

Flagg was a Mississippi educator. Library officials said she was beloved by her students and her community.

The Vicksburg Post reported Flagg died on April 5, 2023, in Edwards at the age of 99. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Kingsley Chapel in Edwards.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, April 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.