JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA Day was held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson on Saturday.

Kids got to learn all about the wonders of space. They were able to share some of their favorite things about the Great Beyond while also doing hands-on activities centered around space exploration.

NASA Day is designed to teach kids about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“We have our Raine Corps raiders, affectionately known as the Star Wars characters. We have lots of STEM activities going on in the building. Today is so important because it’s an opportunity for us to help expose children to the endless possibilities of STEM and to just help them build off of their curiosity and excitement as it relates to space and steam,” said Director of Education Monique Ealey.

Next week, the museum will be hosting a number of activities and events for its Spring Break Week of Wonders.