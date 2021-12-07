Natchez, Adams County officials discuss reformation of E-911 services

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez and Adams County leaders are considering the reformation of E-911 services.

The Natchez Democrat reported Natchez officials wanted to take back ownership of the city’s E-911 operation. They discussed moving the operation to a new location and are working to determine the cost of the move.

The E-911 department is currently located in the basement of the Adams County Jail, where it has been housed since the department was consolidated with the city and county in 2017.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said no final decisions have been made at this time.