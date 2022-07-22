NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) adopted its 2022-2023 fiscal year budget without any tax increases.

The Natchez Democrat reported the school district has an estimated revenue of about $79.2 million and expenses of about $92 million, which leaves a $11.7 million deficit.

NASD’s Interim Business and Finance Manager Tim Byrd said that’s mostly, or solely, due to construction activities. The school district expects about $26.1 million worth of those expenses to be reimbursed by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The newspaper reported the school board also approved an ad valorem tax request resolution. Eighteen percent, or $14.2 million, of the total budget is proposed to be financed through an ad valorem tax levy, which is paid by Adams County residents through property taxes, car tags and business fixtures and equipment. The dollar request will later be converted into the millage rates set by the county’s Board of Supervisors.

The estimated revenues in the general fund budget are $35.3 million and expenses are $31.5 million, which shows a $3.8 million surplus.