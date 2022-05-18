NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) will pay some teachers in areas of “critical need” a $5,000 sign-on bonus. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, May 17.

The Natchez Democrat reported the bonus is for English, mathematics and science teachers. Superintendent Fred Butcher said the district’s biggest area of need is math teachers in sixth through 12th grade.

During the meeting, the board also voted to extend Butcher’s work contract for another year. His previous contract would have expired on July 1.