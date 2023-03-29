NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A long-time Natchez Board of Aldermen member was found dead in his home on Wednesday, March 29.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Alderman Dan Dillard was found deceased in his home around 2:30 p.m. by his daughter. They said he apparently died sometime Tuesday evening.

Dillard attended a relatively brief Board of Aldermen meeting earlier Tuesday evening and appeared to be in good health, according to the newspaper.

He was in his fourth term of representing the city’s sixth ward.