NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival will be held October 14-16.
The festival was initially established in 1986 and features a weekend of hot-air balloons and live music in the city. The festival site is located in historic downtown Natchez in the parklike grounds of the columned mansion Rosalie.
Here’s a schedule of the events:
Friday, October 14
- Morning Balloon Flight – 7:30 a.m.
- Afternoon Balloon Flight – 4:00 p.m.
- Gates Open – 4:00 p.m.
- Balloon Glow At Festival Site – 6:45 p.m.
- Fireworks – 7:45 p.m.
- The Molly Ringwalds – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 15
- Morning Balloon Flight – 7:30 a.m.
- Festival Gates Open – 11:00 a.m.
- YZ Ealey – 11:00 p.m.
- Nik Parr and the SelfLess Lovers – 2:30 p.m.
- Afternoon Balloon Flight – 4:00 p.m.
- Chapel Hart – 4:00 p.m.
- Tank and the Bangas – 5:45 p.m.
- Drive-By Truckers – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 16
- Morning Balloon Flight – 7:30 a.m.
- Afternoon Balloon Flight – 4:00 p.m.
The Natchez Balloon Festival also offers a wide variety of attractions. On-site attractions include carnival games, local food vendors, NFL/NCAA sports tent, and an arts and crafts festival.
Tickets are available online.