NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival will be held October 14-16.

The festival was initially established in 1986 and features a weekend of hot-air balloons and live music in the city. The festival site is located in historic downtown Natchez in the parklike grounds of the columned mansion Rosalie.

Here’s a schedule of the events:

Friday, October 14

Morning Balloon Flight – 7:30 a.m.

Afternoon Balloon Flight – 4:00 p.m.

Gates Open – 4:00 p.m.

Balloon Glow At Festival Site – 6:45 p.m.

Fireworks – 7:45 p.m.

The Molly Ringwalds – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Morning Balloon Flight – 7:30 a.m.

Festival Gates Open – 11:00 a.m.

YZ Ealey – 11:00 p.m.

Nik Parr and the SelfLess Lovers – 2:30 p.m.

Afternoon Balloon Flight – 4:00 p.m.

Chapel Hart – 4:00 p.m.

Tank and the Bangas – 5:45 p.m.

Drive-By Truckers – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

Morning Balloon Flight – 7:30 a.m.

Afternoon Balloon Flight – 4:00 p.m.

The Natchez Balloon Festival also offers a wide variety of attractions. On-site attractions include carnival games, local food vendors, NFL/NCAA sports tent, and an arts and crafts festival.

Tickets are available online.