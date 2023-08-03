NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Balloon Festival will return for its 38th year!

The Natchez Democrat reported organizers recently announced the music line-up for the event. The festival, which will be held on October 20-21, 2023, will feature several musicians.

On Friday, Bag of Donuts will kick off the festival. Elanore Swede will perform on Saturday, followed by Kevin and the Blues Groovers, Rumours, and The Suffers.

The headliner will be Sister Hazel, who’s best known for their hit song “All for You.”

The festival will take place at the Bicentennial Garden on the grounds of historic Rosalie Mansion. Online tickets are on sale, and tickets are available at the Historic Natchez Foundation.