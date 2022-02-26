NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mary Byrd Perkins cancer facility in Natchez showcased renovations to the building on Thursday, February 24.

The Natchez Democrat reported a winter storm in 2021 caused a tree to fall into the building and allowed water to flow in.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Stevens said insurance allowed for almost $1 million in renovations. He said the building had sustained damage from floor to ceiling.

According to the newspaper, some of the renovations included aesthetic upgrades, a new generator, a PET scanner and more.