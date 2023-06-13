NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The four-year-old girl, who almost drowned at a Natchez hotel pool, is expected to recover.

The Natchez Democrat reported the child could be released from Children’s of Mississippi on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the swimming pool at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Commander Jerry Ford, with the Natchez Police Department, said the child jumped into the deeper end of the pool and didn’t resurface. He said an off-duty firefighter from another town was at the pool and jumped in after her.

The firefighter, identified as Haley Benjamin O’Neil, of Louisiana, performed CPR on the child. The child regained consciousness and was taken to Merit Health for treatment. She was later taken to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson as a precaution.