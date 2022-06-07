NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 6, Natchez Leaders awarded a $515,000 bid to Great Southern Recreation. The Natchez Democrat reported the bid is for new playground equipment at six city parks.

The parks involved in the upgrades include:

The children’s playground neighborhood park at the corner of Wall and Madison streets

Concord Avenue park

Duncan Park playground

Jack Waite Neighborhood Park

North Natchez Park

Osceola Neighborhood Park

Natchez Parks and Recreations Director Sonora Cole said the new equipment comes with a lifetime warranty that would replace broken parts for free. The parts for equipment is expected to arrive within 10 weeks.

The funds for the new equipment is financed through a $2 million bond.