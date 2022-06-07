NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 6, Natchez Leaders awarded a $515,000 bid to Great Southern Recreation. The Natchez Democrat reported the bid is for new playground equipment at six city parks.
The parks involved in the upgrades include:
- The children’s playground neighborhood park at the corner of Wall and Madison streets
- Concord Avenue park
- Duncan Park playground
- Jack Waite Neighborhood Park
- North Natchez Park
- Osceola Neighborhood Park
Natchez Parks and Recreations Director Sonora Cole said the new equipment comes with a lifetime warranty that would replace broken parts for free. The parts for equipment is expected to arrive within 10 weeks.
The funds for the new equipment is financed through a $2 million bond.