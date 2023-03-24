NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Natchez City Hall was closed due to new flooring being installed.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the closure could continue Friday, March 24. City Hall could reopen as early as Monday, March 27.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said a few employees are still working at City Hall, but some are working remotely. Gibson expects the work to mostly be done by Monday with the exception of the bathroom.

Additional funds left over from a Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) grant allowed the city to make the renovations.