NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The Natchez Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted to suspend the community swimming pool’s governing commission.

The Natchez Democrat reported the supervisors and aldermen will be in charge when policy decisions need to be made for the pool. Supervisors approved the hiring of a list of lifeguards.

The pool, located next to Natchez Middle School, is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 27.

“This is a real asset for Natchez -Adams County, and I applaud the teamwork exhibited by the city and county leaders yesterday who voted to keep the pool open this summer, under direct supervision of the city and county boards. This means our children and families will have a safe and fun environment for summer enjoyment, starting this weekend!” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson stated on Facebook.

The newspaper reported the pool has been without the benefit of a pool commission for about a year, because not enough members showed up to meetings to make a quorum.