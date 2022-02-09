NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A rollover crash in Natchez left one woman dead and two others critically injured.

The Natchez Democrat reported the crash happened on Melrose Montebello Parkway near United Mississippi Bank on Tuesday, February 8.

Witnesses said the car seemed to drift to the right and the driver may have overcorrected. The car flipped multiple times, and all three people were ejected.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the passenger, Lakedra Thomas, 26, died at the scene. He said Charles Mason, 37, was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, and the 16-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital.