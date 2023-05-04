NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A dog was injured after shots were fired in Natchez on Tuesday, May 2.

The Natchez Democrat reported the dog was struck in the leg while out walking with its owner on North Union Street.

Natchez police said they received multiple calls about the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The dog, whose name is Murphy, was taken to the Louisiana State University veterinary hospital for surgery to remove the bullet. Veterinarians are monitoring Murphy for infection before they can move forward with another surgery.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.