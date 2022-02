NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) announced that one of their teachers passed away.

Peter Ensminger, or “Mr. E.,” died on Sunday, February 13. He was a Social Studies teacher at Natchez Early College and joined NASD in 2014.

Ensminger founded the Comic Book Club at Natchez High School and Natchez Early College in 2015. He raised the funds to take students to comic book conventions and sponsored video gaming tournaments.