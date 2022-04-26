NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Festival of Music will return for its 31st season starting Saturday, April 30, 2022. This year’s event will present Musical Passport: Music From Around the World.

The following is the line up for the Natchez Festival of Music:

  • Saturday, April 30
    • The Magic of Opera will be held at the Natchez City Auditorium and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $40. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.
  • Tuesday, May 3
    • The First Heartbeat will be performed at the Natchez Community Center and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.
  • Thursday, May 5
    • Reflections of China will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Natchez and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website and at the door.
  • Saturday, May 7
  • Tuesday, May 10
    • Rossini, Puccini, and Martinis will be held at the Historic Natchez Foundation starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $20 and can be purchased online on the Eventbrite website and at the door.
  • Thursday, May 12
    • Feel The Earth Move – will be held at Natchez Community Center. Admission is $30. Tickets may be purchased online and at the door. Performance starts at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 14
    • Musical Chocolates – will take place at Waverly located at 790 Highway 61 South in Natchez, starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $30 and tickets may be purchased online only.
  • Tuesday, May 17
    • It Takes Two to Tango – will be performed at Trinity Episcopal Church. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased on the Eventbrite website and at the door. Show starts at 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 19
    • Over the Rainbow – will be held at the Natchez Community Center starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $30 at the door or online.
  • Saturday, May 21
    • Forever The Music of Queen – will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Natchez City Auditorium. Admission is $40. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website and at the door.

To download a season brochure or to purchase a season package, click here.