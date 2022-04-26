NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Festival of Music will return for its 31st season starting Saturday, April 30, 2022. This year’s event will present Musical Passport: Music From Around the World.
The following is the line up for the Natchez Festival of Music:
- Saturday, April 30
- The Magic of Opera will be held at the Natchez City Auditorium and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $40. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.
- Tuesday, May 3
- The First Heartbeat will be performed at the Natchez Community Center and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.
- Thursday, May 5
- Reflections of China will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Natchez and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website and at the door.
- Saturday, May 7
- Sincerely, Stephen Sondheim will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Natchez City Auditorium. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online and at the door.
- Tuesday, May 10
- Rossini, Puccini, and Martinis will be held at the Historic Natchez Foundation starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $20 and can be purchased online on the Eventbrite website and at the door.
- Thursday, May 12
- Feel The Earth Move – will be held at Natchez Community Center. Admission is $30. Tickets may be purchased online and at the door. Performance starts at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14
- Musical Chocolates – will take place at Waverly located at 790 Highway 61 South in Natchez, starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $30 and tickets may be purchased online only.
- Tuesday, May 17
- It Takes Two to Tango – will be performed at Trinity Episcopal Church. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased on the Eventbrite website and at the door. Show starts at 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, May 19
- Over the Rainbow – will be held at the Natchez Community Center starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $30 at the door or online.
- Saturday, May 21
- Forever The Music of Queen – will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Natchez City Auditorium. Admission is $40. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website and at the door.
To download a season brochure or to purchase a season package, click here.