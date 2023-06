NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a juvenile female was injured during a shooting.

The Natchez Democrat reported the shooting happened on Monday, June 19 at the Maryland Heights apartments on Watts Avenue.

According to police, three vehicles were damaged in the shooting. The girl was injured when broken glass struck her in the face.

Police said the girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators are working to find the suspect(s).