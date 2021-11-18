Natchez investigation turned over to State Auditor after money transferred out of accounts

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, he was made aware of a discrepancy in the city’s financial accounting system on Friday, November 12. The Natchez Democrat reported the case was turned over to State Auditor Shad White’s office.

“On Friday evening, Nov. 12, I was made aware of a discrepancy discovered late Friday in the financial accounting system of the City of Natchez. Sometime late Friday afternoon a questionable transfer of city funds into external accounts had taken place,” said Gibson. “On Saturday morning, at 9 a.m., I reported this matter to the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, who agreed that the city should take immediate steps to address the situation.”

The mayor asked Natchez police to begin an internal investigation, which was completed and turned over to the State Auditor’s office. Gibson said leaders with the city “can make no further comment.”

The newspaper reported the mayor would not discuss how much money was transferred out of the city coffer.