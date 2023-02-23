NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Board of Aldermen approved a measure to direct public money to the developers and investors of the Eola Hotel property.

The Natchez Democrat reported leaders approved the measure by a 4-1 vote. The measure will send money in the form of tourism taxes collected. According to officials, the funds will be paid by the hotel once it opens.

The project is expected to cost $32 million. The newspaper reported the developers are seeking about $4 million of that from taxpayer funds.