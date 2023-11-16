NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez leaders agreed to consider the possibility of a roundabout in the city.

The Natchez Democrat reported that Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials want to discuss installing a roundabout at the intersection of John Quitman Parkway and Auburn Avenue.

The community development director for Natchez, James Johnston, said there have been a high number of crashes at the intersection.

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved moving forward with the preliminary discussions with MDOT.