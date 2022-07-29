NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen passed three resolutions to allow renovation projects in the city.
The resolutions passed on Thursday, July 28 with no new taxes.
The following renovation projects were passed by city leaders:
- Convention Center: $3 million
- City Auditorium: $2 million
- Community Center (Civic Center): $350K
- Street Improvements: $6 million
- Police Department/911: $125K
- Fire Departments: $200K
- Utilities, North End of the Bluff: $250K
- City Council Chamber Building: $100K
- Duncan Park Canteen Comm. Center: $100K
- Hiram Revels Plaza: $150K
- Completion of the North Natchez Youth Center and Renovation of Duncan Park Golf Club: $1,075,000
“We’re making great strides in Natchez! Smart money management and new capital provided by Mississippi’s Internet Modernization Act have made this possible. As a result, 2023 will be a banner year for Natchez as our renewal extends to our city buildings, streets and vital historic areas,” said Gibson.