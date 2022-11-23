NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen are working to find a new police chief for the city after Chief Joseph Daughtry resigned. He accepted the chief’s position in the City of Columbus.

The Natchez Democrat reported Daughtry will continue to serve as the police chief of Natchez until December 31.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said they have identified four leaders within the department who could fill the role as chief of police. The leaders have the rank of commander.

The four commanders in the police department are Justin Jones, Cal Green, Jerry Jones, and Ben Hewitt.

Gibson said the board will have a special called meeting on Tuesday, November 29 at 4:00 p.m. They will go into executive session and interview the commanders.