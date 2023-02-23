NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 to post the city’s police chief position in house for current police department personnel only.

The Natchez Democrat reported the post will be open for five days to current police officers. Candidates must have 20 years minimum of experience and three years of administrative experience. They must also have a bachelor’s degree or 20 years’ minimum experience in lieu of a degree.

City leaders appointed Interim Police Chief Cal Green on December 6, 2022. They said the deadline for naming a new chief or renewing that appointment is March 6.

Former Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry resigned in December 2022 in order to become the Chief of Police for the City of Columbus.